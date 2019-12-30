Donald Trump, Barack Obama tie for America's most admired man, poll finds

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama have tied in Gallup's 2019 poll of America's most admired man.

President Donald Trump and Barack Obama are America's most admired men, a new Gallup poll has found. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Every year since 1948, Gallup has asked Americans to name what living man and woman they admire most.

This year's results found Americans' choice divided by party lines. Both Trump and Obama were named by 18 percent of U.S. adults as the person they admire most. Trump was named by 45 percent of Republicans and Obama was named by 41 percent of Democrats. Independents chose Obama slightly more than Trump, with 12 percent saying the former president and 10% saying the current president.

This is Obama's 12th first-place finish in the poll, which ties a record with former President Dwight Eisenhower. This is Trump's first time topping the list.

After the two heads of state, no other man was mentioned by more than two percent of Americans polled. The rest of the top 10 included former President Jimmy Carter, Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama, and investor Warren Buffet.

On the woman's side of the poll, Michelle Obama made the top of the list after being named by 10 percent of Americans.

Following behind the former first lady is current first lady Melania Trump with five percent. Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg were each named by three percent. The rest of the top 10 were Queen Elizabeth II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The results mean that Queen Elizabeth finished in the top 10 for the 51st time since the poll started, the most for any woman. The most for any man was the Rev. Billy Graham, who was in the top 10 a record 61 times before his death in 2018.

