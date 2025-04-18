Doors left broken in FSU building after armed police clear rooms

Police broke down doors to force their way into locked spaces as they searched room-by-room while responding to a deadly mass shooting at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee on Thursday, April 17.

Video captured by an FSU faculty member shows doors left damaged after the university was cleared by police and a suspect was taken into custody.

"Here’s what some of the Carothers building on FSU campus looks like now – after SWAT team cleared the building. Pink slips taped to signify that an area was cleared. All locked doors were breached by forced entry," said Melina Myers, a lecturer in computer science.

"This building is where my class was being held, and where we locked down for two hours, until SWAT came and cleared us out," Myers said.

Tallahassee Police said at least two people were killed in the attack, neither of whom were students, and at least five people were being treated in a local hospital. The suspect was identified as the 20-year-old son of a Leon County sheriff’s deputy who was believed to be a current FSU student.