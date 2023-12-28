Do's and don'ts of disposing of holiday trash

Presents may be put up, but outside trash bins and recycling containers are overflowing.

"This time of year we get a lot of wrapping paper, trees, television boxes. They seem to be in plentiful," said Oland Stokes the Manager for Sarasota County’s Solid Waste Collection.

Garbage trucks work to unload all the extra trash at the Sarasota County landfill.

At the single-stream recycling facility, a flow of recyclables comes in.

Often times there are items that shouldn’t be there.

"Cut up the boxes, make it as small as possible and place it into the recycle container, anything outside will not get picked up," said Stokes.

Items that should not be placed in recycling containers include batteries, containers with food still inside them, no Christmas lights and some of your wrapping supplies are questionable.

"Wrapping paper, is that recyclable? Well yes and no. You may have to do some additional reading, if it’s 100% recycled paper yes. Outside of that if it has any metals in it. No. Bows, ribbon not recyclable. Put those in the garbage please," said Stokes.

The Sarasota County Landfill can expect an extra 100 tons of trash during the holiday season and that number continues to grow as snowbird season ramps up.

"We have over 138,000 people in our county that have curbside service. So let’s try to make it as easy as can be for those people who take care of us," said Stokes.

After all those in solid waste help keep our homes clean and trash from overflowing.

"If in doubt, throw it out, but don’t forget, think before you throw. No matter where you go," said Stokes.

Christmas trees 4-feet and under will be picked up with your trash collection date.

Trees over 4-feet should be cut in half.

All Solid Waste facilities will be closed on Jan. 1.