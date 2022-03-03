Dozens displaced after fire tears through Kenneth City apartment building

article

Five dozen people were evacuated from their Kenneth City apartment due to a fire and more than 25 units were impacted.

Fire officials said there have been no reported injuries. The flames broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday. It's believed that a security guard is the first person to see the fire and started knocking on doors.

Everybody made it out safely, including pets, officials said. It took about two hours to get the fire under control.

"When I got up I didn’t even know what was going on. I heard, ‘Fire! Fire!’ explained Shane Kaibeny, a resident. "Everybody was yelling really loud. I had to come outside to see for myself how bad it was. There was flames 20 feet in the air. I really didn’t know what to do, so I started panicking. I started getting everybody, started getting all my stuff, my animals and try to get out as fast as I could and then we should check everybody else makes sure everybody got out."

The roof on one of the apartment buildings collapsed. Officials believe the fire started on or near the third floor.

American Red Cross arrived early Thursday morning to assist, helping about 40 people with clothing, food, and a place to stay.

Crews from Pinellas Park, Kenneth City, and Lealman responded, but officials said the apartment building may end up being a total loss.

Many of the residents are elderly, disabled, and speak English as a second language.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.