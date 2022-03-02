St. Pete man arrested in deadly shooting of mother of two

article

Back in November, a mother of two young children was killed in St. Petersburg. Police said she was not the intended target and have been searching for the suspected gunman ever since.

This week, they said they found him. Tyree Bell, 26, was booked into Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday. Investigators said Bell got into an argument with the boyfriend of the victim, 23-year-old Arnieceia Milton, on November 15, 2020.

Later that day, Milton and her boyfriend were at an outside gathering in the 1600 block of 16th Street South. That's when Bell drove by, firing shots from a vehicle. Milton was shot and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she passed away.

Detectives believe Milton was not involved in the argument between the two and was a bystander.

PREVIOUS: Shooter sought in killing of St. Pete mother of two

"She was just a good person. They took away somebody really close to me," Milton's aunt, Andrea Proctor told FOX 13 last year. "We were one year apart. She was more than a niece to me. She was like a sister. She was real close to me. We grew up together. We always lived in the same household together."

Bell was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and faces a murder charge.