Dozens rescued from sinking yacht on Florida coast: USCG
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Rescuers rushed to save more than 30 people from a luxury yacht that U.S. Coast Guard officials say was sinking along the southeast Florida coast.
What we know:
According to the Coast Guard, the 63-foot yacht started taking on water Saturday near Flagler Monument Island in Miami Beach.
Officials say a USCG crew, along with rescuers from other agencies, responded and got 32 people off the yacht safely.
What we don't know:
No details on what may have caused the yacht to sink have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the United States Coast Guard.
