Dozens rescued from sinking yacht on Florida coast: USCG

By
Published  May 5, 2025 10:14am EDT
Florida
Yacht sinks off coast of Miami Beach

According to the Coast Guard, 32 people were rescued from a 63-foot yacht that started taking on water Saturday near Flagler Monument Island in Miami Beach.

The Brief

    • Coast Guard crews rescued 32 people from a sinking luxury yacht on Saturday, according to officials.
    • Investigators say the yacht started taking on water in Miami Beach.
    • No injuries were reported.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Rescuers rushed to save more than 30 people from a luxury yacht that U.S. Coast Guard officials say was sinking along the southeast Florida coast.

What we know:

According to the Coast Guard, the 63-foot yacht started taking on water Saturday near Flagler Monument Island in Miami Beach.

Officials say a USCG crew, along with rescuers from other agencies, responded and got 32 people off the yacht safely.

What we don't know:

No details on what may have caused the yacht to sink have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the United States Coast Guard.

Florida