Dozens rescued from sinking yacht on Florida coast: USCG

Rescuers rushed to save more than 30 people from a luxury yacht that U.S. Coast Guard officials say was sinking along the southeast Florida coast.

What we know:

According to the Coast Guard, the 63-foot yacht started taking on water Saturday near Flagler Monument Island in Miami Beach.

Officials say a USCG crew, along with rescuers from other agencies, responded and got 32 people off the yacht safely.

What we don't know:

No details on what may have caused the yacht to sink have been released.

