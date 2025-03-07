Dr. BBQ: Chicken cordon bleu casserole recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's chicken cordon bleu casserole recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 lb Rotini pasta
- 1 cup cooked and cubed chicken
- 1 cup cubed ham
- 1 1/2 cups Milk
- 8 oz. cream cheese at room temp
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups grated Swiss Cheese
- 1 cup Panko Crumbs
- 1 stick butter, melted
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook the pasta according to the directions on the box for al dente. Drain and return to the pot.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the milk, cream cheese, granulated onion and garlic, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until it becomes a smooth texture (about 5 minutes). Add the chicken and ham to the pasta and mix. Stir the sauce into the pasta mixture. Stir in the Swiss cheese.
Transfer pasta to a baking dish and top with Panko crumbs. Pour melted butter over crumbs and bake for about 30 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.
Makes about 8 servings.
