Dr. BBQ: Chicken cordon bleu casserole recipe

By Ray Lampe
Published  March 7, 2025 5:31pm EST
TAMPA, Fla. - Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's chicken cordon bleu casserole recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb Rotini pasta
  • 1 cup cooked and cubed chicken
  • 1 cup cubed ham
  • 1 1/2 cups Milk
  • 8 oz. cream cheese at room temp
  • 1 teaspoon granulated onion
  • ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cups grated Swiss Cheese
  • 1 cup Panko Crumbs
  • 1 stick butter, melted

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook the pasta according to the directions on the box for al dente. Drain and return to the pot.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the milk, cream cheese, granulated onion and garlic, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until it becomes a smooth texture (about 5 minutes). Add the chicken and ham to the pasta and mix. Stir the sauce into the pasta mixture. Stir in the Swiss cheese.

Transfer pasta to a baking dish and top with Panko crumbs. Pour melted butter over crumbs and bake for about 30 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.

Makes about 8 servings.

