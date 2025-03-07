Dr. BBQ: Chicken cordon bleu casserole recipe

Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's chicken cordon bleu casserole recipe.

Ingredients

1 lb Rotini pasta

1 cup cooked and cubed chicken

1 cup cubed ham

1 1/2 cups Milk

8 oz. cream cheese at room temp

1 teaspoon granulated onion

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups grated Swiss Cheese

1 cup Panko Crumbs

1 stick butter, melted

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook the pasta according to the directions on the box for al dente. Drain and return to the pot.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the milk, cream cheese, granulated onion and garlic, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until it becomes a smooth texture (about 5 minutes). Add the chicken and ham to the pasta and mix. Stir the sauce into the pasta mixture. Stir in the Swiss cheese.

Transfer pasta to a baking dish and top with Panko crumbs. Pour melted butter over crumbs and bake for about 30 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.

Makes about 8 servings.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: