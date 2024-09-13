Dr. BBQ: Coffee cocktail meatballs recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Dr. BBQ explains how to make coffee cocktail meatballs.
Coffee cocktail meatballs recipe:
Ingredients
- 1-pound ground chuck
- 1 tablespoon finely ground coffee
- 2 teaspoons ‘Sugar In The Raw’
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup plain breadcrumbs
- 1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, crumble the ground chuck. Sprinkle the coffee, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, onion powder, and pepper over the meat. Mix well. Add the egg and mix well. Add the bread crumbs and mix well with your hands. Form about 40 cocktail-sized meatballs and place them on waxed paper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over low-medium heat. Add the meatballs and cook for about 8 minutes, turning often until nicely browned. Transfer the meatballs to a baking dish. Pour the BBQ sauce over the meatballs and toss them to coat evenly. Bake for 12 minutes until hot and bubbly. Serve hot.
The recipe makes about 40 meatballs.
