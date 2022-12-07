Dr. BBQ: Green chile cheeseburger casserole

Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's green chile cheeseburger casserole. This recipe makes about six servings.

Ingredients include:

Eight ounces of rotini pasta, cooked al dente

One pound of lean ground beef

One 10-ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chilies

One teaspoon of granulated onion

One teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of black pepper

½ teaspoon of granulated garlic

One (eight ounce) package of cream cheese, softened

Three cups of shredded cheddar cheese

Eight sliced cooked bacon, crumbled

Pickle slices for garnish (Optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat. Crumble the ground beef into the pot and cook for six to eight minutes until cooked through. Drain off any excess grease, then add the tomatoes and mix.

Season with the onion, salt, pepper, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally until hot and bubbly, about another four minutes. Break up the cream cheese as you add it to the pot and mix it in. Add half of the cheddar cheese and mix it in.

Add the cooked pasta and mix well. Cook for a few minutes mixing often until everything is blended.

Transfer the contents of the pot to a large casserole dish that has been sprayed with vegetable spray. Spread it evenly, then sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.

Place the casserole in the oven and cook for 20 to 30 minutes until it’s hot and bubbling. Remove from the oven and top with the crumbled bacon and pickle slices if you’re using them. Let rest for five minutes to cool.