Dr. BBQ: Homemade chili dog sauce
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's homemade chili dog sauce.
Ingredients:
(Makes 8 servings)
- 1 lean pound ground beef
- 1 cup beef broth 1 six ounce can tomato sauce 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- 3/4 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon ground allspice
Break the ground beef into small pieces with your hands placing it into a medium saucepan off the heat. Add all the other ingredients and mix well. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer stirring often. Lower the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. If the sauce is too thin cook it a little longer and if it’s too thick add a little beef broth. Check for salt and add if needed. Remove from the heat and set aside.