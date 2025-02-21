Dr. BBQ: Lobster Pizza

Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's Lobster Pizza.

Ingredients:

Two tablespoons of butter

One cup of uncooked, chopped lobster meat

One clove of garlic that is crushed

One large par cooked pizza crust

Two large roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

Three scallions, thinly sliced and some of the greens reserved for garnish

Four slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

One pound of thinly sliced Havarti cheese

Zest of one lemon

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 450°.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the lobster meat and garlic.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until the lobster meat is opaque. Spread the lobster mixture evenly over the pizza crust.

Sprinkle the tomato, scallions and bacon evenly over the pizza. Season the whole pizza with salt and black pepper.

Lay the Havarti slices all over the pizza, covering it to the edges. Tear the cheese slices if necessary.

Place the pizza in the oven and cook for about 15 minutes until it's golden brown on the top and bottom. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the lemon zest and scallion greens over the top.

Let rest for a few minutes before slicing.

The Source: The information in this recipe was compiled by Dr. BBQ.

