Dr. BBQ: Snicker Stuffed Baked Apples

By Ray Lampe
Published  November 8, 2024 12:35pm EST
TAMPA - Learn to make Dr. BBQ's Snicker Stuffed Baked Apples.

Snicker Stuffed Baked Apples Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 8 large Jonagold or other cooking apples
  • 8 mini Snickers bars
  • 8 large marshmallows
  • 8 pecan halves

Directions:

Preheat the oven or indirect grill to 350°. With the large end of a melon baller, remove the stem and core of the apples leaving the bottom intact. Hollow the apple out so a Snickers bar and a marshmallow will fit inside. Place the apples in a greased pan. Place a Snickers bar in the cavity of each apple. Bake for 25 minutes. Add a marshmallow to the cavity of each apple. Bake for another 20 minutes or until the apples are tender. Remove from the oven and top each apple with a half pecan.

Makes 8 servings

