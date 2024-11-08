Dr. BBQ: Snicker Stuffed Baked Apples
TAMPA - Learn to make Dr. BBQ's Snicker Stuffed Baked Apples.
Snicker Stuffed Baked Apples Recipe
Ingredients:
- 8 large Jonagold or other cooking apples
- 8 mini Snickers bars
- 8 large marshmallows
- 8 pecan halves
Directions:
Preheat the oven or indirect grill to 350°. With the large end of a melon baller, remove the stem and core of the apples leaving the bottom intact. Hollow the apple out so a Snickers bar and a marshmallow will fit inside. Place the apples in a greased pan. Place a Snickers bar in the cavity of each apple. Bake for 25 minutes. Add a marshmallow to the cavity of each apple. Bake for another 20 minutes or until the apples are tender. Remove from the oven and top each apple with a half pecan.
Makes 8 servings
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter