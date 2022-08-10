Dr. BBQ's grilled mahi-mahi sandwiches with Florida orange barbecue sauce

Chef Ray Lampe, aka Dr. BBQ, prepared a fan-favorite with a twist of Florida oranges.

Mahi-mahi, also known as a dolphinfish, is found offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, which means it's available in many Bay Area fish markets.

This recipe for a grilled filet of mahi-mahi pairs perfectly with flaky, soft Cuban bread and the tang of barbeque sauce made with Florida orange juice.

The recipe makes about six servings.

Click here for more recipes from Dr. BBQ

Ingredients:

6 pieces of mahi-mahi filet about 5 ounces each

Vegetable oil

6 leaves of Romaine lettuce

6 slices of tomato

6 pieces of Cuban bread, split

Orange Barbecue Sauce:

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup yellow mustard

1/2 cup fresh squeezed Florida orange juice

1/4 cup honey

Zest of 1 orange

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon hot sauce

In a medium saucepan over medium heat combine the ketchup, mustard, orange juice, honey, zest, granulated onion and garlic, soy sauce and hot sauce.

Bring the sauce just to a simmer stirring often to combine. Remove from heat and set aside.

Dr. BBQ's grilled mahi-mahi sandwich with Florida orange barbeque sauce

Prepare the grill to cook direct over medium-high heat.

Divide the barbecue sauce into two portions, one for basting and one for serving on the side. Brush the mahi-mahi lightly with the oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place the fish on a perforated grid that has been sprayed with cooking spray and place that on the grill or place the fish directly on the grill. Cook for one minute, then flip. Brush with the barbecue sauce.

Continue cooking, flipping and brushing for about 8-10 minutes until the fish is slightly firm to the touch, golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 145°. Remove the fish to a plate.

Discard any leftover barbecue sauce that has been used for basting.

Place a leaf of lettuce on the bottom of each bread portion, then top with a couple slices of tomato and finally with a piece of the fish.

Add a little of the reserved barbecue sauce if desired or serve it on the side.

This is great served with plantain chips.