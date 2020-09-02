Dr. Fauci: Labor Day weekend is key to containing coronavirus this fall

On a recent call with governor’s, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, said the upcoming Labor Day weekend will be key in determining whether the nation gets a “running start” at containing the coronavirus this fall.

It’s a feeling shared by local health officials, including Dr. Marissa Levine from USF.

“We also learned that this virus will take advantage of us coming together in densely populated areas partially indoors but also outdoors so I think we need to be really careful about our gatherings,” Dr. Levine said.

From new cases to the positivity rate and lower hospital numbers, Florida has shown recent improvement against the deadly coronavirus. Looking back, however, both Memorial Day and the Fourth of July holiday led to spikes, that no one wants to see repeated this weekend.

“We’re kind of leveling off about three higher than where we wear at the peak in April, it’s really critical now that we keep our guard up,” Dr. Levine said.

Florida is expected to see a huge influx of travelers this weekend. The governor told reporters he thinks Florida is in good shape.

“I think you can be very active and just do it in a way that makes sense, I think Floridians have gotten into a good groove,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I don’t think it would take much for us to see the numbers go in the wrong direction and right now it’s totally in our control,” Dr. Levine said.

