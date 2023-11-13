Drake, J. Cole announce Tampa show on 2024 tour

article

Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling rapper Drake is going on tour again in 2024 and he's coming to Tampa, and he'll be joined by a special guest.

Drake and J. Cole will take the stage at Amalie Arena on February 2, 2024, as part of Drake's ‘It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?'

Drake is coming off a 2023 tour that sold out 50 arenas across North America and released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, in October. The two rappers teamed up for the song, ‘First Person Shooter’ on that album.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17, at 11 a.m. For all U.S. shows, tickets will first be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale starting Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m.