Clearwater hit-and-run victim dies, suspect to face upgraded charges

The 80-year-old man hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Clearwater on Monday has died, according to police.

Investigators say Ernest Coluzzi was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck while riding a mobility scooter at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Hampton Road. Paramedics rushed Coluzzi to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the suspected driver, 37-year-old Kris Paterson of Port Richey, drove away and was later arrested after videos from witnesses helped identify him.

Officers say Paterson told them he knew he had hit something, but did not know a person was hurt.

Detectives say Paterson will now face upgraded charges.

