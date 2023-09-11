Dress for Success Tampa Bay executive director dies, remembered by colleagues

A shining light in local non-profit organizations has died unexpectedly, according to a social media post from the weekend.

Katie McGill was the long-time executive director of Dress for Success, a group that gives low income women clothes and counseling to help them succeed in the job market.

Photo courtesy: Dress for Success

According to a post on the group’s social media page, McGill’s death came suddenly and unexpectedly. A cause of death wasn’t given.

"We’re heartbroken," said board member Tanya Cielo. "This is the first time to be inside the boutique, and it’s so strange not to hear her beautiful voice and see her smiling face."

Of the many shining stars in local nonprofits, Katie's star was among the brightest. The Dress For Success Boutique on North Howard Avenue has a shelf bearing some of Katie’s numerous awards.

Besides working for Dress For Success, she volunteered for 20 years with the Crisis Center Bay. Her focus was women in need.

"She probably doesn't know a stranger because people just gravitate to her and her authentic love and care for everyone in the community," said Cielo. "She just shines wherever she goes."

In 2017 McGill was named a Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero, not just for the decades of work she did, but also how she inspired others to volunteer.

Photo courtesy: Tampa Bay Lightning

"Katie always found something that you could contribute and make you feel like, ‘I want to be a part of,’" Board Chairperson Laurell Jones said. "She’s so passionate and so energetic and so plugged-in, you say, 'of course, why wouldn't I want to help?'"

Katie was about to help Dress For Success celebrate its 25th anniversary. People with the organization say she would want them to go on helping women to shine, as Katie shined for decades, helping women in need.