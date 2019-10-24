Drive-by shooting leaves family with bullet holes in 9-year-old's room

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left bullet holes in several apartments, including a 9-year-old's bedroom.

"We just heard all the gunshots, the kids had to drop down to the ground, grab the babies, and lay on the floor," said Andrea Franklin, a resident who found bullet casings inside her kitchen.

According to detectives, the gunfire came from a black four-door sedan that pulled up into a parking lot at the Columbus Court Apartments, Wednesday night.

Police were not sure if anyone was being targeted.

Tarajii Mention, 9, was laying in her bed when a bullet pierced her windowsill.

"This is not a place where we should want to raise our kids, because, in a blink of an eye, a child could be dead," said Alisia Bivens, the girl's mother.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the shooting. Police are investigating the incident.

However, no witnesses have come forward.

Some residents say it's not the first time bullets have pierced through their walls.

"This is the second time, that's why something's got to give, its got to stop," said Franklin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department.