Drive-by shooting that injured 1 under investigation in Spring Hill

Deputies in Hernando County are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect that injured one person early Sunday morning.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, an open house party was taking place on the 6400 block of Holiday Drive when someone opened fire from a vehicle around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say though there were no injuries reported at the scene, one victim was identified three hours later after arriving at the emergency room of an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tips may also be submitted online here. Tipsters will remain anonymous.