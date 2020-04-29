Drive-thru sanctuary gets kids up close and personal with animals during pandemic

article

Do you know what zorse is? It's a mix between a zebra and a horse. And there is a place in Tampa you can see one right now, even during coronavirus shutdowns.

"Horsepower for Kids," a nonprofit organization that offers educational experiences to children, was forced to close its grounds last month.

But they've managed to continue fundraising efforts by offering an animal drive-thru.

Customers can see animals like deer, a camel, foxes, cows and a llama from the safety of their own car as they drive through the grounds.

"Horsepower for Kids" is located at 8005 Racetrack Road in Tampa. The animal drive-thru is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12 to 2 p.m. Admission is a $20 donation.