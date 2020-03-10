Driver accused in post-Gasparilla wrong-way crash denied bond reduction

article

The last time Alexander Jacobson was free, he was mixing beads and beer, celebrating Gasparilla. Prosecutors say that mix turned deadly later in the night.

Investigators say Jacobson was driving drunk and drove the wrong way on an entrance ramp to Tampa International Airport. They say he slammed into a rideshare vehicle, killing the Uber driver and the passenger.

At the time, Jacobson, through a sign language interpreter, tried to sway the judge to give him a low bond. However, the judge gave him a bond of $150,000.

Tuesday, the interpreter was back with Jacobson to help him ask to have his bond reduced. His mother, Mary Jacobson did everything she could to help.

"As you can imagine, being the only deaf person in a hearing family, communication through his language is critical and his brother and myself sign fluently," said Jacobson.

However, prosecutor Michael Lennon pushed back, reminding the judge Jacobson was charged with DUI in 2012. Records show that charge was reduced to a reckless driving charge.

But now, Jacobson faces very serious felony charges and Hillsborough County Judge Mark Kiser felt the bond needed to stay right where it is.

"I’m going to leave the bond at the same amount. I find that’s an appropriate bond and I’m going to deny the motion to reduce the bond," ruled Judge Kiser.

Jacobson faces two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide.