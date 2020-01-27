TPD: Wrong-way drunk driver kills ride share driver, passenger on the way to airport

article

Police say a motorist driving the wrong way crashed into a rideshare vehicle, killing both the driver and passenger as they headed to Tampa International Airport.

Investigators said 30-year-old Alexander Jacobson was driving the wrong way, heading south on the entrance ramp into the airport, around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

That's when police said he crashed into the rideshare vehicle, killing both the driver and passenger at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Jacobson showed signs of impairment following the crash, police said. He has been charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide.