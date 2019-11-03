Driver arrested following deadly crash involving 2 motorcyclists in Plant City

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a driver is in custody following a deadly crash involving two motorcyclists in Plant City on Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mud Lake Road and Holloway Road.

According to detectives, the motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Holloway Road when a Chevrolet Avalanche pulled out from Mud Lake Road into the path of the motorcycles.

Both motorcyclists collided with the Chevrolet Avalanche, causing them to be thrown from the bikes.

Deputies said one motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries. Detectives said the victims were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Avalanche, 35-year-old Daniel Campos Castro, was arrested for not having a valid driver's license. Deputies said Castro exhibited signs of impairment and more charges are pending.