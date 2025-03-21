Driver crashes into ditch after taking off from traffic stop: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A car overturned into a ditch shortly after Tampa police say the driver took off from a traffic stop early Friday.
What we know:
According to the Tampa Police Department, the driver of a white Mercedes drove away from officers around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
A short time later, the driver left the road and crashed into a ditch off Rowlett Park Dr. near 22nd St., police said.
A driver crashed into a ditch after taking off from a traffic stop, according to Tampa police.
TPD said officers were not pursuing the driver, adding that a police helicopter kept an eye on the car.
First responders removed the uninjured driver from the car, according to police.
What we don't know:
No details on the driver's identity or criminal charges have been released.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.
