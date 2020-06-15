Driver dead after vehicle hits construction equipment causing Manatee County crash, troopers say

article

One person died following a crash on U.S. Highway 301, trooper said.

The crash occurred Monday morning at the intersection for U.S. 301 and Old Tampa Road in Parrish. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was heading north on U.S. 301 in the right lane, but lost control and drove off the roadway.

Troopers said the vehicle struck a piece of construction equipment in the grassy median. Then, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, they said.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

