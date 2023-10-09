Driver hits, kills pedestrian in Spring Hill: FHP

A woman lost her life early Monday morning after state troopers say she was hit by a vehicle as she tried to cross eastbound US 41 in Spring Hill.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man from Brooksville was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound when he struck the pedestrian, who was later identified as a 40-year-old woman from St. Petersburg, at the intersection of US 41 and Spring Hill Drive.

Troopers say the woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died.