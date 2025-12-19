St. Pete man faces 21 counts of child pornography, deputies say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The backstory:

Detectives began investigating after receiving reports of child pornography being accessed and shared online.

Investigators identified Cody Meader, 26, as the suspect after finding he had images of children between the ages of two and nine years old.

Meader was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

PCSO says Meader faces 10 counts of child pornography possession and 11 counts of transmission of child pornography.