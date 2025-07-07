Driver hospitalized after car crashes into home: SPPD

The Brief St. Pete police say a driver lost control early Monday, crashing into a home off 6th St. S. The driver went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to police. Police say two adults who were inside the home were not injured, and are staying with a relative.



A driver is recovering from injuries after crashing into a home with two people inside early Monday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we know:

SPPD says the crash happened after the driver lost control in the 4600 block of 6th St. S.

The driver went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to police, while two adults in the home were not injured.

A driver is recovering from injuries after crashing into a home with two people inside early Monday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say the home is not livable due to extensive damage, and the residents are staying with a relative.

What we don't know:

No further details on the moments leading to the crash, or the driver's identity, have been released.