Driver hospitalized after crash snaps power pole in half

Police in Clearwater say a pickup truck snapped a power pole in half during a crash just west of U.S. 19 this morning.

The crash, near the entrance to the Far Horizons mobile home community along Nursery Road, sent a female driver to the hospital for possible minor injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a white pickup truck on its side in a ditch along the side of the road. The bottom segment of a wooden power pole had been sheered off; the top of the pole was hanging by the power lines.

Duke Energy crews were on scene assessing the damage.

Police did not immediately identify the driver or detail the circumstances of the crash.