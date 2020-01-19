Driver in critical condition following car crash on Davis Islands

A driver is in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital after a car crash on Davis Island Saturday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a driver and passenger were following a car with friends on S. Davis Blvd. when the driver passed them in a no-passing zone at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle spun and struck a curb and a TECO light pole on the driver’s side before coming to a rest on the passenger side.

The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

The passenger was not injured.

