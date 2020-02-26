Driver killed in Manatee County deputy-involved shooting, officials say

article

Detectives in Manatee County are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one person dead.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Manatee County deputy noticed a red Chevy car, with extensive front-end damage, was driving on one rim and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The cause of the damage remains under investigation.

The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle to see if the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Justin Stackhouse, needed help, but, officials said, the driver took off heading west on Cortez Boulevard. A low-speed pursuit began.

Investigators Stackhouse ended up stuck on a curb after trying to turn into the east entrance for the Walmart parking lot, located near the 51st Street West intersection. At this point, officials said, additional deputies arrived at the scene.

One deputy began walking toward the Chevy vehicle, but Stackhouse began reversing toward the deputy, officials said. That's when a deputy fired his weapon "several times."

Investigators said Stackhouse sped off, heading west on Cortez Boulevard in an eastbound lane. He tried to turn into the west entrance for the Walmart but got stuck again on a curb. Deputies said they approached the vehicle and began "rendering aid" to Stackhouse. He was taken to Blake Medical Center where he passed away around 1:40 a.m.

Cortez Road was closed for the investigation, but it has since reopened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.