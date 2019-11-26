Driver who crashed into Fort Meade legislator's office was high, deputies say

article

Deputies say the driver of a city-owned truck was high on synthetic marijuana when he crashed into the office of a state representative in Fort Meade this morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, it was just after 8 a.m. when the flatbed truck plowed into Rep. Melanie Bell’s office along West Broadway Street. No one was inside the building; Bell’s office assistant likely would have been hit had she not been running late.

“I spent a little extra time talking to my 1-year-old's babysitter,” Karla Lucas told FOX 13. “When I left, I was already late. I thought, 'What the heck, I’m just gonna go ahead and get some coffee.' Had I not gotten the coffee, I probably would have been entering the door.”

Nearby surveillance footage shared by deputies showed the truck rolling straight into the building without appearing to brake or turn away.

A 911 caller initially speculated that the driver may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash. But deputies now say 21-year-old Waylon Skinner admitted that he had been smoking K2, also known as synthetic marijuana, at the time of the crash.

Assuming lab tests confirm Skinner’s admission, deputies say he’ll be charged.