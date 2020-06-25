Driver’s corral man who hit, killed teen on Howard Frankland Bridge and left the scene

A 19-year-old male is dead following a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said he was a passenger in a car traveling northbound on Interstate 275 near mile 36 on the bridge when the car had mechanical issues. The driver of the car pulled over onto the outside shoulder and he and the 19-year-old got out to inspect the car.

According to FHP, while they were looking at the vehicle, Rosanio Rafael Bartolon-Morales, 33, was traveling northbound on I-275 in a pickup truck with a utility trailer. Bartolon-Morales drifted onto the shoulder and collided with the 19-year-old man, who died at the scene, troopers said.

Bartolon-Morales did not stop and continued traveling northbound on I-275 until he was corralled by other drivers near Kennedy Blvd., according to FHP.

Bartolon-Morales was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license resulting in death.

