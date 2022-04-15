Drivers should avoid Gandy, Himes intersection through weekend as crews repair water main

A water main break Thursday afternoon turned the busy intersection at Himes Avenue and Gandy Boulevard into a mess of dirt and asphalt.Officials say it might not reopen until next week.

Drivers are being warned to find alternate routes, but not everyone is getting the message. There are detours for drivers, but frustrated police had to deal with several who ignored the barricades and tried to drive through the construction scene.

Meanwhile, businesses are worried about how the road closures will impact their holiday weekend.

The Tampa Water Department has been digging around trying to find the source of the water main break.

They won’t be able to figure out the cause of this mess until they find the source and the repairs are delayed because it’s Easter weekend.

"One of the things that happens on the weekends is that we cannot access our sources for asphalt, especially on a holiday weekend," Sonia Quinones, with the Tampa Water Department, said.

Monday is where we need to begin road restoration in the area.

This is obviously impacting drivers’ commutes.

Big Island Poke and Vino E Pasta say road closures make their businesses hard to access, a big blow heading into what would be a busy Easter weekend.

All travel lanes on South Himes Avenue are closed between West Hawthorne and West Marlin.

All lanes on West Gandy between South Dale Mabry and South Sherwood are also closed.

Hopefully, crews can begin restoring the road by Monday – and open the intersection back up by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Until then – expect detours.