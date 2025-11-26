Drone defense tech company brings team to Tampa

The Brief Orion Edge makes devices that defeat enemy drones and communication. The defense company made the move from Colorado because of the local and state business environment. The workforce expects to bring 20 to 25 jobs initially with plans to tap USF graduates for more positions.



John Mueller learned all about Tampa on a visit to the annual Special Operations Forces Industry Conference.

He was a part of the conference with his business located in Colorado; but after feeling the Florida sunshine, he and his partners decided to relocate their company, Orion Edge, for a better business climate.

The move will initially bring twenty to twenty-five jobs for people to build battlefield electronics for Orion. These compact devices can defeat drones and jam enemy communications and navigation systems.

What they're saying:

Mueller says he and his partners decided to move their company to Tampa because of the favorable business environment and because U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is in Tampa at MacDill AFB.

The command is headquarters for Special Operations Forces such as Navy SEALs and Army Green Berets.

Orion Edge Defense

Mueller also cited USF as a resource for engineers and cyber graduates. The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council assisted in the company’s relocation.

Officials say defense technology companies offer good, high-paying jobs, and they’ll continue to recruit companies in that space.

The backstory:

The Special Operations Forces Industry Conference is held annually at the Tampa Convention Center.

Dozens of companies that produce defense-related products set up booths in a trade show environment. U.S. Special Operations Command can purchase defense systems for use by special operators separate from traditional Pentagon procurement channels.

What's next:

Mueller says Orion Edge plans to hire additional staff for finance and administration in early 2026. He believes other defense technology companies will locate in the Tampa Bay area for similar reasons.

You can learn more about their operation and the tech they create here.