Drought conditions force Bay Area leaders to tighten water restrictions: Here's what to know

The Brief The Southwest Florida Water Management District has approved stricter "Modified Phase 3 Extreme" water shortage restrictions. Florida is experiencing its worst drought in at least 25 years, with a significant rainfall deficit across the Tampa Bay region. Officials say limiting irrigation and conserving water indoors will be key as conditions are expected to worsen before improving.



The Bay Area is facing intensifying drought conditions as water officials tighten restrictions in response to what experts say is the worst dry spell in at least 25 years.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District approved moving into a Modified Phase 3 Extreme water shortage during a board meeting Tuesday, impacting watering rules across the region.

Under the new restrictions, residents are limited to watering lawns once a week during specific overnight or late evening hours.

What we know:

Despite some recent rainfall, officials say it has not been enough to significantly reduce the drought.

"We've had four long droughts really since the 2000s. So this is kind of following a normal cyclical pattern. But this is the worst that we've seen in many years," said Michelle Hopkins with the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

The region is currently facing about a 14-inch rainfall deficit for the year, with some of the driest months still ahead.

Water supply levels are also a concern.

"We also are seeing that our public supplies are less than 50% of some of the reservoir volumes that are available to us. We want to be able to refill those supplies as we move through the rest of this dry season," Hopkins said.

The updated rules limit lawn watering to once a week, only between midnight and 4 a.m. or between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Officials say irrigation accounts for more than half of residential water use in the region, making it a key area for conservation.

"You're using up to 2,500 gallons of water each time you water your yard. So if you can cut your watering time in half, you could save over 1,000 gallons," said Warren Hogg, Chief Science Officer for Tampa Bay Water.

Experts also encourage residents to take small steps indoors, like turning off the faucet while brushing teeth, checking for leaks, and making sure plumbing fixtures are working efficiently.

What they're saying:

Water officials stress that conservation efforts now could help prevent more serious issues later in the dry season.

"The Tampa area won't run out of water this spring, but it's going, the demands are going to likely make us go over our permit limit, which we really don't want to do," Hogg said.

What's next:

Officials expect drought conditions to continue and potentially worsen in the coming months before relief arrives during the summer rainy season.

What you can do:

Click here for more information on watering schedules and conservation programs, including rebate opportunities for irrigation system evaluations.