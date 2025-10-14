Man accused of deadly hit-and-run outside Winter Haven nightclub making first court appearance

The Brief The man accused of a deadly hit-and-run outside a Winter Haven club is making his first court appearance on Tuesday. Francisco Lapierre, 41, of Auburndale, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.



The man suspected of driving over and killing a 21-year-old woman after shots were fired outside a Winter Haven nightclub has his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Francisco Lapierre, 41, of Auburndale, is charged with a first-degree felony charge after the incident early in the morning on Sept. 28 outside the Kulture nightclub on 1st St. N.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.

The backstory:

The main witness to the crash told investigators that the victim and her were in the grassy median area waiting to cross the southbound lanes of 1st St. when the victim decided to cross. That's when Lapierre drove away from the shooting scene and hit her with his 2005 Porsche Cayenne. The witness says his brakes were applied before hitting her, and then he backed over her.

Several other people saw the SUV hit the victim and drive off. Winter Haven police rushed to save the woman, but she later died at the hospital.

Videos from the area and tips from the public helped identify the SUV. Detectives learned it was recently re-registered to a Palm Beach County man.

The man told authorities that his uncle, Francisco, had transferred the car to him and did not know about the crash.

What they're saying:

Detectives then spoke with Lapierre who admitted to "running something over" before driving away. He also confirmed that he transferred the Porsche to his nephew after the crash.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Lapierre is scheduled to be in court at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

