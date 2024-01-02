Convicted felon, former gang member arrested for drug trafficking in Hillsborough County

article

A former gang member and convicted felon was arrested for drug trafficking in Hillsborough County as a result of an undercover operation.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, their Special Investigations Division (SID) Gang Unit successfully executed an undercover operation spanning five months.

READ: Powerball $842 million ticket won; 2 winning $1 million tickets sold at Florida Publixes

Detectives within the operation conducted multiple transactions, acquiring over 10 grams of cocaine from Kenneth Young, 38, a previously convicted felon and former member of the expired Hot Boys gang.

During the operation, Young introduced detectives to his cousin, Velvet Nealy, 31, a documented Crip gang member, who sold an additional 57.8 grams of powder cocaine to the undercover detectives.

On Friday, Dec. 29, detectives arranged an operation to take Young into custody. He arrived at a Circle K gas station in Tampa to deliver two ounces of cocaine where detectives moved in on him. He attempted to flee but was arrested.

"The successful culmination of this months-long operation showcases the relentless dedication of our deputies to curtail drug-related activities and dismantle gang operations within our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister stated. "This suspect started off the New Year resolute on continuing his life of crime; thankfully, our detectives were ahead of it. We remain committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe and ensuring our residents aren't subject to the dangers of drug-related crimes."

Authorities searched Young's vehicle and found $3,389 in US Currency, 27.0 grams of Oxycodone Hydrochloride 10mg, 58.5 grams of powder cocaine, and 7.6 grams of an unknown brown powder substance. He was charged with delivery and possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine, among other charges.

Additionally, a felony warrant was issued for Velvet Nealy's arrest.