12 members of violent drug trafficking organization indicted by federal grand jury in Tampa, officials say

The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, Roger B. Handberg, announced the arrests of members of a drug trafficking organization during a press conference in Tampa on Friday morning.

"A federal grand jury sitting in Tampa has indicted 12 individuals from Florida, Puerto Rico and South Carolina for crimes ranging from murder, drug trafficking, firearms offenses to money laundering and COVID fraud," said Handberg.

Representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations Tampa, Kissimmee Police Department, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and Central Florida HIDTA all attended the press conference.

According to Handberg, the indictments were the result of years of undercover operations. Authorities say undercover operatives began infiltrating the drug trafficking organization in 2020 by buying fentanyl and cocaine from members.

"Over the course of about a year. Investigators purchased fentanyl and cocaine on at least 13 different occasions. The investigation expanded from there, ultimately exposing its suppliers, members and revealing the locations the organization used to carry out its activities," explained Handberg.

46-year-old Carlos Limery Dones is accused of being the leader of the organization. Handberg says he pretended to be a legitimate businessman, but his various titles were just a front.

The organization was violent, according to investigators. Officials say one of the members was killed and that led to retaliation and murder.

Roberto Rodriguez Almodovar, 59, faces a maximum sentence of death. Almodovar is accused of shooting and killing someone after an argument started between rival drug dealers.

According to authorities, members of the drug trafficking organization were arrested for various federal offenses.

"Over the course of this investigation, investigators have seized over 150kg of cocaine and over 600g of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. The motivation to sell lethal fentanyl and cocaine in our communities, well, it's nothing but greed. During this investigation, the agencies have identified over $6.5 million in proceeds that were illegally obtained as a result of the conspiracy and the other federal crimes that have been charged," shared Handberg.

He says local and federal investigators worked together to dismantle the drug trafficking organization over the past four years.

