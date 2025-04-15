Drugs, loaded guns & machete found in car, convicted felon arrested: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A convicted felon is back behind bars after Hillsborough County deputies say they found drugs, multiple loaded guns and a machete inside a car during a traffic stop.
The backstory:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over a car for multiple traffic violations in the area of 15th St. and E. Fletcher Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies smelled a strong odor of cannabis, leading to a probable cause search, according to HCSO.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun with a bullet in the chamber and the safety off, along with a second loaded gun and additional ammunition in the glove compartment.
HCSO says deputies also discovered 25 grams of marijuana, 2.8 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a machete.
Tarelle Stacy, 35, was a passenger in the car and admitted to possessing the drugs and weapons, according to investigators.
Mugshot of Tarelle Stacy. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Jail.
What they're saying:
"There is no such thing as a ‘routine’ traffic stop. Every encounter has the potential to uncover dangerous and illegal activity," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Thanks to the proactive and swift actions of our deputies, firearms and illegal drugs that could have harmed members of our community were taken off the streets."
What's next:
Stacy faces the following charges:
- Armed possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Armed possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- Felon carrying a concealed weapon
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Felon in possession of ammunition
Jail records show he's being held without bond.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Jail records.
