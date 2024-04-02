Drunk driver shows remorse for deadly pedestrian crash: ‘I do take accountability’

A drunk driver who hit and killed a pedestrian is headed to jail after receiving a break from a judge in Tampa on Tuesday.

Last month, Stuart Cobb pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter, and during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, he showed remorse for what happened two years ago.

"I want to let the court know that I, in no way, take this lightly. There is no point that anyone should have to deal with this kind of tragedy and I do take accountability for my actions," said a tearful Cobb.

Prosecutors say Cobb was driving drunk on MLK Boulevard and Williams Road in Tampa when he hit and killed a pedestrian and kept going.

They say Cobb parked his car at a nearby Walmart and did something unusual - he returned to the crime scene and admitted his involvement in the incident.

His defense attorney, Jeff Marshall, suggested the pedestrian may have darted onto the roadway.

"What decisions that the victim made stepping out into the road thinking he could make it while there’s a vehicle that was traveling the speed limit we’ll never truly know," said Marshall.

He also pointed to toxicology results that showed the victim had drugs in his system, which could have contributed to the incident.

Later, the defense called a crash reconstruction expert, Frank Burke, who downplayed the role alcohol played in the accident.

"I don’t believe it was a contributing factor. I’ve had people that are stone-cold sober that would be in a similar situation, and it would be called just a bad accident," Burke stated.

After leaving the crash scene, investigators say Cobb parked his car at Walmart, came back and admitted his involvement in the crash.

After taking everything into account, including Cobb's full cooperation with police and a clean criminal history, Tampa Judge Robin Fuson decided a lighter sentence was appropriate.

"I believe in this case, Mr. Cobb was sincere in showing remorse, and clearly it was an isolated incident. His driving record is virtually spotless," explained Fuson.

He was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Cobb will also have his driver’s license revoked.

The victim’s family did not show up for the hearing.

