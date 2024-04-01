Georgia man traveled to Florida to kill ex-girlfriend and her dog: Officials

article

A 52-year-old man who's accused of traveling from Atlanta to Odessa, Florida in an attempt to kill his ex-girlfriend last year could face life in federal prison, according to officials.

According to an announcement made by U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Timothy Crawford was indicted for interstate domestic violence, discharge of a firearm during and in the commission of a crime of violence and interstate stalking.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2023, authorities say Crawford left Atlanta and began driving toward the home of his ex-girlfriend (M.B.) in Odessa.

Around 8 p.m. that evening, Crawford broke into M.B.’s house armed with a pistol and stun-gun and waited for her to return home, according to the criminal complaint and indictment. When his ex-girlfriend came home, investigators say Crawford punched, kicked and electrically stunned her numerous times, while telling her that he was going to kill her and her children.

READ: Man takes off from police after stealing 75,000 pound construction vehicle from former employer

M.B. defended herself with a dumbbell, according to officials, and ultimately escaped the home. Before leaving, authorities say, Crawford shot and killed M.B.’s dog, an eight-pound Maltese.

Officials say a neighbor called 911 after hearing M.B.'s screams and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately took Crawford into custody.

According to deputies, there was an H&K USP .40-caliber pistol on the dining room table and blood all over the house, including in the garage, laundry room, bedroom and front entry area.

M.B. was severely injured during the attack. Officials say she had extensive bruising to her body, neck and face, stun-gun burns, a fractured left orbital bone, nose, ring finger/hand and a laceration to her head requiring stiches.

READ: Ex-Lions player Cameron Sutton in custody in Hillsborough County after domestic battery allegations: HCSO

According to authorities, Crawford admitted to breaking into the victim’s house, using a taser on her, punching her in the face and killing her dog.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Crawford's phone. They discovered that before the attack he searched, "Do you get the death penalty if you kill a woman."

If he's convicted, Crawford will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, up to life, in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, an indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Officials say it will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diego F. Novaes.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter