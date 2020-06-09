Duke Energy pledges $1 million to support racial equity organizations

Duke Energy announced the company will donate a million dollars to non-profit groups committed to social justice and racial equity.

The company is asking its employees to nominate a charity. Grants will be provided across seven states where the company has customers, including Florida.

Duke Energy also said it will "strengthen its internal diversity and inclusion programs to foster greater awareness, respect and inclusion."

“The heartbreaking loss of George Floyd’s life and the powerful response to it are excruciating reminders of the progress we still need to make in our communities. We must be part of systemic solutions so we emerge as a community where everyone is treated as full and equal partners in our society,” said Lynn Good, Duke Energy’s CEO, in a statement.

“We’re drawing on our greatest resource – our employees – to help identify organizations that are working to address social and racial justice issues at the grassroots level, which will amplify the impact," Good added.

