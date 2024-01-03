Dump truck crash closes portion of I-275

article

Some commuters in Tampa will have a longer drive on Wednesday morning after police say a dump truck overturned on I-275 southbound.

According to the Tampa Police Department, sand and diesel spilled onto the highway just north of the Dale Mabry Highway exit.

Two of the southbound lanes of I-275, north of the Dale Mabry exit, are closed.

Police expect traffic in the area to be impacted for hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.