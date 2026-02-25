Indiana reckless homicide suspect captured in Sarasota County after deadly crash

article

The Brief A woman wanted in Indiana for reckless homicide has been captured in Sarasota County. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Adria P. Wilkerson, 31, was involved in a deadly vehicle crash on October 1, 2025, that killed Vicki Colley in front of a high school in Indiana. Wilkerson was arrested and is awaiting extradition to Indiana.



What we know:

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Adria P. Wilkerson, 31, was involved in a deadly, head-on vehicle crash on October 1, 2025, that killed 45-year-old Vicki Colley in front of a high school in Indiana.

Multiple witnesses reported the black BMW driven by Wilkerson was traveling westbound very erratically and recklessly before it crossed the center line and slammed head-on into Colley's vehicle, according to investigators.

Deputies said that bystanders pulled Wilkerson from her burning vehicle. She was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

Colley, according to GCSO, was extracted from her vehicle by first responders and taken to an area hospital where she died.

GCSO's Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash and sent the case to the Grant County prosecutor's office, which led to charges, including reckless homicide, being filed against Wilkerson.

On February 17, the fugitive apprehension team with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office located Wilkerson at a relative’s home in Venice.

Dig deeper:

According to SCSO, their team set up surveillance at the home and spotted Wilkerson in a vehicle driven by her relative.

The vehicle was pulled over nearby and Wilkerson was arrested without incident.

What's next:

Wilkerson will be extradited to Indiana.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the GCSO wrote that it "extends its continued condolences to the family and loved ones of Vicki Colley."

SCSO wrote, "Thanks to our team and partners for their swift and effective work. Sarasota County is not the place to come and dodge serious charges – we will work with agencies to capture you and send you back!"