Dunedin Fine Art Center introducing new instructors through "Now in the Studio" exhibition

The upstairs gallery at the Dunedin Fine Art Center (DFAC) is currently introducing visitors to the art of three of their newest instructors through the exhibition "Now in the Studio." DFAC has 60 instructors on staff, and several thousand students take classes each year. The exhibition is on display until December 23. The next session of classes (six-week sessions) will begin on January 5, with class listings going live on Monday, November 10 at noon.



"I want them to see that we have practicing artists teaching," Dunedin Fine Art Center Adult Education Director Deon Blackwell said. "It's not just teachers that are really good in the classroom. They are really great artists that are also teaching.

Dig deeper:

Anders Fernbach teaches ‘Color, Light and Form’. A wide variety of his work is featured in the exhibition, including photo-realistic paintings and graphite pieces.

"There's a certain amount of information that applies to everybody, and then after that's been put out, it's very much tailor-made to each individual student to what they need, what they want, what they're after," Fernbach said.

Ritu Haldar teaches Exploring the Art of Applique, or as she explains, "taking one piece of fabric and applying it to the other with little stitches."

"Don't underestimate that humble applique stitch because it's mighty," Haldar said. "It can do a lot, and if you have the right fabrics, the right color combinations, it can do wonders. It can take you places. That's what the class is about."

Betsy Ore Class teaches ‘Pastels: Unlocking Creative Potential’. Her exhibition work features beautiful water scenes.

What they're saying:

Both Fernbach and Haldar have been humbled by the exhibition.

"To my pleasure and somewhat surprise, this show has actually gotten me some more students, people that really appreciated the work, like it, [they] maybe want to learn how to paint that way, or learn something from me, and they think looking at my work, I have something to offer, so that feels good," Fernbach said.

Haldar added, "Oh my gosh. I used to call myself the closet quilter, like make the quilt, throw it in the closet, so it means absolutely the world to me. I never dreamt that I would be in this space, so to me, it's just blown my mind, and it's actually found a home."

What's next:

The exhibition is on display until December 23. The next session of classes (six-week sessions) will begin on January 5, with class listings going live on Monday, November 10 at noon.