Dunedin firefighters save elderly man, dog from burning home: 'Perfect storm'

The Brief An elderly man and his dog were rescued from a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Dunedin. Neighbors and two firefighters with minimal equipment played key roles in the life-saving response. Officials called it a "once in a career" call; engines were tied up, leaving only a medic unit on scene at first.



Dunedin Fire Rescue said a fast-moving fire sparked on Tuesday at a home on San Mateo Drive, surrounded by thick vegetation.

What we know:

When Steve Korossy, the president of the Dunedin Highlanders amateur football team, and his daughter, Kristen, happened to drive by, they saw smoke and flames. They immediately called 911 and tried to help the elderly man inside.

They even tried guiding the man toward the door but waited for firefighters as conditions worsened. Kristen was able to find and saves the man’s senior dog behind the home.

Firefighters Makayla Bowers and AJ Gonzales were the first to arrive, not on a fire engine, but in a medic unit equipped only with a three-gallon water can. Despite the limited resources, they put on their gear, went inside the burning home through heavy smoke and falling debris, and brought the man to safety.

Why you should care:

Firefighters said this was a rare, high-stakes rescue that highlights how quick action, even with limited equipment, can save lives. It also underscores the role bystanders can play in emergencies.

What's next:

The elderly man remains in the hospital recovering. His dog is safe, but sadly, a cat inside the home did not survive. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause.