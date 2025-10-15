Massive fire sparks at popular Tampa dog bar that closed back in June

The Brief Tampa firefighters battled a fire Wednesday evening at a building that once housed Pups Pub, a popular Tampa dog bar on Kennedy Boulevard that was closed down back in June. The once popular Tampa dog bar closed its doors back in June. The Pups Pub's owners cited a year-long battle over changes to enforcement of state regulations.



What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue crews said they responded to a trash fire in the 100 block of South Westland Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Once they arrived at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front porch of the vacant building.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

Officials said it was deemed a second-alarm fire to request additional resources due to its intensity and the multiple exposures around the building. Crews said they even evacuated the Circle K fuel station and an apartment building near the former pub as a precaution.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of crews arriving at the scene.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

Both directions of Kennedy Boulevard were closed down as crews continued to work at the scene. Crews said there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Tampa Fire Marshal's Office.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

Pups Pub originally opened in 2020 after the Florida Department of Health approved dog bars across the state. The bar's owners said back in June that the business passed all health inspections during its first two years of operation, and a second location opened in downtown Orlando in 2022.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

However, things took a turn that same year when a newly-promoted FDOH official "unilaterally reversed the department's interpretation, deciding that operating an indoor/outdoor dog bar – which had been fully approved and compliant under FDOH jurisdiction for years – was suddenly prohibited."

Pups Pub took legal action against FDOH, which said dogs are not permitted inside a business where anything consumable is served – even ice. The bar's owners argued the state was misinterpreting its own food regulations.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 spoke with the owner of the property, who said they were just about to seal the deal with a new tenant.

"After Pups Pub left, there was a lot of homeless people down here, and they trespassed earlier and one came back and fell asleep while he was smoking something and that's what caused the fire," Stan Gipe, the owner of the property said.