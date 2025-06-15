Dunedin man accused of threatening to kill protesters during 'No Kings Day' demonstrations

The Brief A Dunedin man has been accused of threatening to kill protesters during the "No Kings Day" demonstrations on Saturday. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they were tipped off to a concerning post on Eloy Garcia's public Facebook profile. He has been charged with threatening communications or threats of mass shooting.



A 64-year-old man has been arrested for threatening to kill protesters after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they found a concerning post on the man's public Facebook profile.

Eloy Garcia of Dunedin posted this message: I'm spending so much money on gas driving around just looking and hoping to rn across blockading protesters or people crossing the street with signs saying don't deport our illegals so I can just run them over I carry a couple of bricks and molotov cocktails so I can put in their hands like a throw down weapon lol.

Investigators say that an anonymous person contacted them to report the post and was concerned that the suspect might retaliate.

The anonymous person also expressed concern that he might carry out the statement in the post during the publicly promoted "No Kings Day" demonstrations throughout Pinellas County on Saturday.

After the arrest, Garcia admitted to investigators that he wrote and posted the aforementioned statement on his Facebook profile.

He has been charged with threatening communications or threats of mass shooting.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

