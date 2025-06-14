Suspect's brother killed after attacking deputy with piece of lumber: PCSO

The Brief A suspect's brother was killed after attacking a deputy with a piece of lumber, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were attempting to arrest 43-year-old Primitivo Garcia for failing to pay child support when his brother, 53-year-old Francisco Garcia-Vega, charged at one of the deputies and struck him in the head with a 2x4 piece of lumber. Deputy Martin suffered a 3.5-inch cut to the back of his head which took 11 staples to close.



An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead in Frostproof on Friday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were attempting to arrest 43-year-old Primitivo Garcia for failing to pay child support when they said his brother, 53-year-old Francisco Garcia-Vega, charged one of the deputies and struck him in the head with a 2x4 piece of lumber.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

As Francisco was winding up to hit Deputy Martin again, other deputies fired at him.

"Francisco feloniously attacked our deputies with a deadly weapon, significantly injuring one, forcing them to shoot him." said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Primitivo ran from deputies, and they used tasers to take him down.

Deputy Martin suffered a 3.5-inch cut to the back of his head which took 11 staples to close. He was released on Saturday morning.

Francisco was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

At the residence at 123 West Frostproof Baptist Church Rd., investigators also found piles of solid waste, broken-down bicycles/parts, bicycle tires, various pieces of rusted metals, piles of household trash, household garbage, plywood and scrap wood, five tires, open containers with various household trash and household goods and gallon-sized paint cans. The various open containers, blue barrels, and other open cans allowed the collection of water and breeding of anthropoid larva such as mosquitos that are known to spread diseases to humans and animals.

Additionally, a trailer had an open cooler that contained water and was being maintained in a manner that allows additional growth of anthropoid larva.

There were also several open plastic pipes going from a landfill/septic tank system to the mobile home that were cracked/broken and not being maintained.

The solid waste was left exposed to the elements, causing it to deteriorate, decompose and pollute the environment.

READ: Machete-wielding man dies after partner stabs him in self-defense, Lake Wales police say

Charges

2nd degree felony murder

2 counts of resisting arrest with violence

Escape

Petit theft

3 counts of creating a nuisance injurious to health (M2)

2 counts of operating a landfill without a permit (M1)

The backstory:

Primitivo has a long list of criminal history dating back to 1999, which includes five felonies and 25 misdemeanors.

Francisco has collected four felonies and 10 misdemeanors since 2004.

Four investigations are currently underway.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: